Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Crypto, XRP & Bitcoin – European Wrap 18 July

Crypto companies spend millions on sponsoring sports clubs – Is the investment worth it?
You might have heard of million-dollar deals between cryptocurrency firms and sports clubs: they rename arenas, run ads during the Super Bowl, and place logos all over sportswear and stadium sidelines. In the last few years, there has been a sharp increase in the number of such partnerships, as follows from the European Sponsorship Association and Nielsen Sports 2022 report. But what is the profit for both sides of the bargain?
XRP update: SEC Chair Gary Gensler resurfaces as Judge Torres refers Ripple case under Sarah Netburn
XRP price continues with a bearish bias, pulling toward the negative side of an otherwise neutral technical formation. The move is unorthodox, considering a recent development that has inspired a new wave of optimism among Ripple community members. In a related development Chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has resurfaced publicly for the first time since Judge Torres' ruling, saying he is disappointed about the court's decision.
Bitcoin risks falling out of range
Crypto market capitalisation fell 0.8% overnight to $1.20 trillion. Bitcoin loses 0.9%, Ethereum - 1.7%, while top altcoins performance varies from -5.8% (Solana) to -0.3% (BNB).
In contrast to the positive performance of stock indices, which updated multi-month highs, the first cryptocurrency rolled back below 30k on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BTC pullback could harm altcoin gains
Bitcoin price steadily slides lower and a trend reversal is not in sight yet. Ethereum price needs to pull back to the $1,828 support level for a bounce. Ripple price needs to correct to $0.548 and $0.532 for XRP buyers to step in.
Coinbase CEO set to meet House Democrats while experts believe Earn is at risk of being defined as a security
The US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), accused Coinbase of unregistered securities offering. Since then, the exchange has been battling the SEC’s allegations.
Uniswap price gears up for rally with these five bullish catalysts
Uniswap’s new blockchain protocol UniswapX is an attempt to address the challenges of high gas fees and the cost of failed transactions. The world’s largest DEX announced the launch of UniswapX on Monday at the EthCC conference in Paris.
XRP update: SEC Chair Gary Gensler resurfaces as Judge Torres refers Ripple case under Sarah Netburn
District Judge Torres has referred the Ripple case to Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn for General Pre-trial. The pre-trial will include scheduling, discovery, non-dispositive pre-trial motions, and settlement.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.