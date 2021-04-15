Chiliz price confirmed a breakout from the flag pattern on April 12 and is poised for notable gains moving forward. Speculators will find some resistance at key Fibonacci levels, but the all-time high of $0.976 is in the crosshairs.

Dogecoin had a colossal 100% rally in less than two days reaching a new all-time high at $0.145. The digital asset has a ton of bullish momentum behind it and aims for a new leg up toward $0.2.

BTC/USD edged north yesterday hitting a fresh record high slightly below the psychological zone of 65000, at around 64775. That said, thereafter, it pulled back and the retreat continues today as well. Even if we see some more declines in the short run, as long as the crypto is trading above the tentative upside support line drawn from the low of February 26th, we would consider the trend to be to the upside.