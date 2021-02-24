Chainlink suffered a major drop just like the rest of the market, falling from a high of $34.2 to a low of 20.8 in less than 36 hours. Despite the significant sell-off, whales haven't sold their holdings and remain confident in the digital asset.

Like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, Tezos price suffered a flash crash losing about 40% of its value in less than 48 hours. However, XTZ bulls managed to defend a crucial support level and aim for a significant rebound.

After an overall market crash in the past 48 hours, Litecoin price quickly dropped from a high of $247 to a low of $157. However, the digital asset defended a critical support level and aims for a massive rebound.