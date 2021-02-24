Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK remains bullish despite short-term sell-off as whales hold strong
Chainlink suffered a major drop just like the rest of the market, falling from a high of $34.2 to a low of 20.8 in less than 36 hours. Despite the significant sell-off, whales haven't sold their holdings and remain confident in the digital asset.
Tezos Price Forecast: XTZ enters reversal model after explosive 40% sell-off
Like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, Tezos price suffered a flash crash losing about 40% of its value in less than 48 hours. However, XTZ bulls managed to defend a crucial support level and aim for a significant rebound.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC seeks 50% rebound after holding critical support level
After an overall market crash in the past 48 hours, Litecoin price quickly dropped from a high of $247 to a low of $157. However, the digital asset defended a critical support level and aims for a massive rebound.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
