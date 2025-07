Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Floki & Binance — Asian Wrap 17 July

BNB rose 3% on Wednesday as Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) announced a $200 million securities purchase agreement with Build and Build Corporation to establish a BNB treasury. Meanwhile, BNB Chain revealed it achieved faster transaction settlement and fee reduction in H1, with plans to boost its current throughput by up to 20x by the end of 2025.

FLOKI edges lower by nearly 2% at press time on Thursday after bouncing off 30% higher from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on Wednesday. Floki's channel breakout rally gains traction as it reclaims the $0.000100 round figure. The Solana-based meme coin faces opposition at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level $0.000142, extrapolated over the pullback from $0.000290 on November 21 to $0.000045 on April 7.

Chainlink (LINK) price is stabilizing at around $16.47 on Thursday after rallying 5% so far this week. LINK announced on Thursday that major institutions, including Westpac Institutional Bank and Imperium Markets, will integrate Chainlink in Project Acacia, thereby boosting institutional use cases. The technical setup supports the bullish sentiment, with LINK poised to target the $18.81 level if momentum continues.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.