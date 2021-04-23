Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Ethereum & Tezos — Asian Wrap 23 Apr

Chainlink price warns no space for mistakes, as LINK hovers above critical support

Chainlink price has been holding a critical region of support framed by the 50% retracement of the February-April rally. Heavy distribution marks the volume profile of LINK since it touched the topside trend line. All indicators point to a downward resolution of the current standoff and a decline of roughly 20% from the current price.

Ethereum price makes new record high as ETH transitions from follower to leader

Ethereum price is decoupling from the Bitcoin universe and printing new highs today on the largest daily volume since February 24. The resistance at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the February decline at $2,504 is proving a challenge for the second time in two weeks.

Tezos price sinking in quicksand as technicals project a further 30% decline

Tezos price is temporarily supported by the confluence of key support levels on the daily chart. Still, the digital token has failed to inspire buying commitment after triggering the double top. If the support breaks, XTZ is staring at an additional decline of nearly 30%.