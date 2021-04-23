Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Ethereum & Tezos — Asian Wrap 23 Apr

Chainlink price warns no space for mistakes, as LINK hovers above critical support
Chainlink price has been holding a critical region of support framed by the 50% retracement of the February-April rally. Heavy distribution marks the volume profile of LINK since it touched the topside trend line. All indicators point to a downward resolution of the current standoff and a decline of roughly 20% from the current price.
Ethereum price makes new record high as ETH transitions from follower to leader
Ethereum price is decoupling from the Bitcoin universe and printing new highs today on the largest daily volume since February 24. The resistance at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the February decline at $2,504 is proving a challenge for the second time in two weeks.
Tezos price sinking in quicksand as technicals project a further 30% decline
Tezos price is temporarily supported by the confluence of key support levels on the daily chart. Still, the digital token has failed to inspire buying commitment after triggering the double top. If the support breaks, XTZ is staring at an additional decline of nearly 30%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BREAKING: Ethereum price hits new all-time high above $2,550
Ethereum price just had a breakout above the previous all-time high at $2,548 and faces no resistance ahead. The digital asset has been outperforming the market for the past two days and it's leading the other coins. The next most significant price target for ETH will be $3,000.
Cardano could slip to a two-month low if key level cracks
Cardano has been trading somewhat sideways for the past two months and established a massive resistance trendline around $1.5. The digital asset could be on the brink of a significant leg down if bulls can’t hold key support level.
Bitcoin hints at following ETH’s explosive rally, XRP indecisive
Bitcoin price seems to be coiling up for an upswing as it trades around a crucial support level. Ethereum, on the other hand, has already seen a massive run-up that might retest its local top. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP shows signs of a drop from a technical perspective.
Dogecoin loses momentum, but upswing could still evolve
Dogecoin price crashes 35% after the hyped “dogeday420” fails to gather steam. Despite losing its upswing momentum, the meme coin could still surge if it bounces off the immediate demand. On-chain metrics point to a grim outlook for DOGE.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.