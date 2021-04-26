Chainlink price has seen a massive rebound in the past 24 hours as the entire cryptocurrency market recovered significantly. The digital asset doesn’t face a lot of resistance ahead.

Since its early days, crypto markets have gone through various speculative cycles. From Bitcoin to ICOs to meme tokens, traders have rushed in and out of multiple assets as the market and its participants evolve.

Binance Coin price has withstood the heavy selling in the cryptocurrency market in April and illustrates a symmetrical triangle pattern on the intra-day charts. As a continuation pattern, speculators can anticipate a new high in the coming days.