Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, ZEC & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 27 November

Cardano (ADA) is trading around $0.43 at the time of writing on Thursday, after recovering nearly 7% so far this week. The recovery is further supported by ADA’s large whale orders and buy-side dominance, which have risen alongside positive funding rates. On the technical side, ADA's price action suggests a further rebound targeting levels above the $0.50 mark.

Grayscale filed a registration statement with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), seeking to convert its Zcash (ZEC) Trust into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Bitwise launched its Dogecoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker BWOW on Wednesday, providing investors with exposure to the price of the memecoin in an ETP structure.