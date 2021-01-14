Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Zcash & Litecoin – Asian Wrap 14 Jan

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA battles this crucial barrier for the ultimate liftoff to $0.4

Cardano is among the altcoins that have recorded double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. The price action must have followed Bitcoin’s surge above $37,000. ADA is trading at $0.31 after accruing over 10% in gains. The main aim is to bring down the resistance at $0.32 while focusing on the rest of the journey to $0.4.

Zcash price could be on the verge of a correction as indicator flashes sell signal

Zcash price is up by 116% in the past two weeks and has established a new two-year high at $120.69. Additionally, the digital asset has seen a massive increase in trading volume which adds a lot of credence to the breakout. On the daily chart, the TD Sequental indicator has just presented a sell signal for the first time since August 2020.

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC at the door of a 16% explosion

Litecoin has been under consolidation for the past two days and has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart. The digital asset looks primed for a massive 16% breakout towards $166. LTC is currently trading just below a critical resistance level at $142 which would open the doors for a 16% breakout towards $166.