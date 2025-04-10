Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Solana & Bitcoin – European Wrap 10 April

Bitcoin (BTC) price stabilizes at around $82,000 on Thursday after recovering 8.25% the previous day. US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day tariff pause on Wednesday triggered a sharp recovery in the crypto market. This recovery brought in liquidations, reaching $589 million on Wednesday, with the short position liquidation amounting to $374 million. Despite this price revival, the US spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (EFTs) demand continues to weaken, recording over $127 million outflows on that day.

Solana (SOL), the fourth-largest smart contracts token, slightly retraces and trades at $114.46 at the time of writing on Thursday after gaining 8% in the last 24 hours. SOL surged to retest the $120.00 hurdle as global markets rebounded in celebration of United States (US) President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend reciprocal tariffs, which affected dozens of countries, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Huma Finance 2.0, the first Payment Finance (PayFi) Network, debuted on the Solana blockchain, bringing stable, real yield to the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Cardano (ADA) stabilizes around $0.62 on Thursday after a sharp recovery the previous day, triggered by United States (US) Donald Trump’s decision to pause tariffs for 90 days except for China and other countries that had retaliated against the reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2. China faces a 125% tariff to be levied on all exports to the US after the Asian country retaliated with 84% duties.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.