Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Ethena & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 14 October

FXStreet Team

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA bears regain control after rejection at key resistance

Cardano (ADA) price edges down at around $0.715 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from the key resistance level. The bearish sentiment is further supported by the negative Spot Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) and rising short bets among traders. On the technical side, indicators suggest ADA may face a deeper correction ahead.

Story, Ethena, and Bittensor lead crypto recovery, face key resistance levels ahead

Ethena holds steady above $0.4600 at the time of writing on Tuesday, following the 13% jump from the previous day, which extended the 7% rise from Sunday. The transition of USDtb smart contracts to Anchorage Digital marks an onshore shift to the stablecoin, taking a step closer to complete GENIUS Act compliance. 

Dogecoin recovers as House of Doge targets public listing via Brag House merger

Dogecoin (DOGE) is up 3% on Monday as House of Doge revealed it plans to go public on the Nasdaq through a merger with Brag House Holdings (TBH). House of Doge, the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nasdaq-listed Brag House Holdings, a Gen Z-focused gaming and digital media platform, according to a statement on Monday. The deal, unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, aims to advance mainstream Dogecoin adoption and strengthen its institutional use cases.

FXStreet Team

