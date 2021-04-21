Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Enjin & Filecoin — Asian Wrap 22 Apr

Cardano price compression brings false sense of calm, as a sharp decline awaits

Cardano price may close with the fourth Doji pattern in the last five weeks. A steady balance between market timers and long-term holders fills chart with contradictions. ADA needs institutional investor commitment to overcome 2018 high.

Enjin Coin price shakes off selling pressure, primed for a 25% rally

Enjin Coin price outlook has shifted to neutral. It is on the verge of completing a high probability bottoming pattern, showing a positive divergence from some of the other cryptocurrencies that have printed new correction lows over the last couple of days.

Filecoin price might stumble again into a 20% downswing

Filecoin price has formed a bear flag on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset must stay above a crucial support level to avoid a 20% drop. The long term view remains heavily bullish for Filecoin. On the 4-hour chart, Filecoin price has formed a bear flag which could see a breakdown at any point.