Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Enjin & Filecoin — Asian Wrap 22 Apr

Cardano price compression brings false sense of calm, as a sharp decline awaits
Cardano price may close with the fourth Doji pattern in the last five weeks. A steady balance between market timers and long-term holders fills chart with contradictions. ADA needs institutional investor commitment to overcome 2018 high.
Enjin Coin price shakes off selling pressure, primed for a 25% rally
Enjin Coin price outlook has shifted to neutral. It is on the verge of completing a high probability bottoming pattern, showing a positive divergence from some of the other cryptocurrencies that have printed new correction lows over the last couple of days.
Filecoin price might stumble again into a 20% downswing
Filecoin price has formed a bear flag on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset must stay above a crucial support level to avoid a 20% drop. The long term view remains heavily bullish for Filecoin. On the 4-hour chart, Filecoin price has formed a bear flag which could see a breakdown at any point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price compression brings false sense of calm, as a sharp decline awaits
ADA consolidated the rapid advance in 2021 in a textbook symmetrical triangle during February and March. It was activated last week but failed for the fourth time to hold a breakout above the 2018 high at $1.40.
Filecoin price might stumble again into a 20% downswing
On the 4-hour chart, Filecoin price has formed a bear flag which could see a breakdown at any point. A 4-hour candlestick close below $150 would confirm it and has a 20% price target down to $120.
Enjin Coin price shakes off selling pressure, primed for a 25% rally
Enjin Coin price outlook has shifted to neutral. It is on the verge of completing a high probability bottoming pattern, showing a positive divergence from some of the other cryptocurrencies that have printed new correction lows over the last couple of days.
Theta price aims for a massive 22% upswing if key barrier cracks
Theta price has been trading between a specific range in the past four days and awaits a clear breakout as it is close to the key resistance level of $12.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.