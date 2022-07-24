Cardano eyes $0.55 target after successful smoke test on Vasil testnet
Input Output Global published a weekly development update with the progress made on tests run on the Vasil testnet and devnet. Cardano’s development activity has picked up the pace, leaving competitors Ethereum, Avalanche and Solana behind.
Here’s why analysts believe bears are taking control of Dogecoin
Dogecoin price made several unsuccessful attempts to break out of the downtrend that started in May 2021. Binance clarified that the Dogecoin tokens locked by users in the staking program remain with the exchange. Analysts argue that bears are taking control of Dogecoin as the meme coin struggles to breach its multi-year trend line.
SEC v. Ripple battle rages as regulation by enforcement continues
SEC claims that nine digital assets involved in insider trading by Coinbase employees are securities. The US SEC has accused ten companies of violating securities laws, attempting to regulate by enforcement. Ripple price is struggling to recoup its losses; analysts have a bearish outlook on the altcoin.
This bullish pattern terrifies Ethereum competitors ahead of the Merge
Analysts have observed a cup-and-handle formation in the ETH-BTC price chart ahead of the transition to the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. Ethereum has bullish potential to run up to $2,000 in the current uptrend.
Bitcoin: Assessing the chances of BTC visiting $30,000
Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.