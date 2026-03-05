TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Decred & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 5 March

FXStreet Team

Cardano Price Analysis: Approaches key trendline amid bearish sentiment

Cardano (ADA) price is approaching its descending trendline around $0.28 at the time of writing on Thursday, set to shape the next directional move. The derivatives metrics paint a bearish picture, with ADA’s Open Interest (OI) continuing to fall and short bets rising among traders. On the technical side, price action holds below the long-standing descending trendline, keeping the downside bias intact.

Top Crypto Gainers: Decred, Zcash, and Dogecoin lead recovery as Bitcoin crosses $72,000

Decred is up 7% at press time on Thursday, building gains over the 7% rise from the previous day. The near-term bias is mildly bullish as DCR holds well above the upward-sloping 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs. The privacy coin trades above the 50% retracement level at $31.54, measured from the November 4 high of $70.00 to the December 23 low of $14.21. A decisive close above this level could target the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $38.07. 

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH jumps alongside a spike in open interest, realized price could limit upside

Ethereum (ETH) has jumped above $2,100 on Wednesday, following a general recovery across the crypto market. The move was accompanied by a spike in Ethereum's open interest (OI), which has increased to 13.43M ETH — its highest level since January 31. The top altcoin's OI has been rising since February 19, adding 1.2M ETH over the past two weeks. The growth comes amid $152 million in Ethereum liquidations over the past 24 hours, dominated by $129 million in short liquidations, according to Coinglass data.

FXStreet Team

Ripple tests recovery strength amid steady ETF inflows, growing retail interest

Ripple tests recovery strength amid steady ETF inflows, growing retail interest

Ripple (XRP) continues to demonstrate notable resilience as the cryptocurrency market navigates the persistent war in the Middle East after the United States (US) and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

Bitcoin extends gains as ETF inflows persist despite broadening US-Iran war

Bitcoin extends gains as ETF inflows persist despite broadening US-Iran war

Bitcoin hovers around $73,000 on Thursday, driven by the US Stock market recovery, boosting risk-on sentiment. Data shows analysts are mostly bullish on Bitcoin, citing renewed demand from institutional investors, on-chain holders, and the derivatives market.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold weekly gains despite US-Iran war

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold weekly gains despite US-Iran war

The cryptocurrency market is gaining strength on Thursday, building on Wednesday's upswing, which saw Bitcoin reach a weekly high above $74,000. Ethereum and Ripple are moderating their recent gains amid uncertainty stemming from the escalating war in the Middle East.

Pi Network eyes breakout rally as broader market recovers

Pi Network eyes breakout rally as broader market recovers

Pi Network (PI) price extends gains above $0.1900 at press time on Thursday, following a 7% increase the previous day. The upcoming token unlock of more than 20 million PI tokens on Saturday looms over the short-term recovery. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: Another month of losses, and it’s been five

Bitcoin: Another month of losses, and it’s been five

Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing around $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday, but the Crypto King is poised to close February on a fragile footing, marking its fifth consecutive month of losses since October and a rare start to the year with back-to-back monthly corrections.