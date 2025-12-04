Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 4 December

Cardano (ADA) is extending its recovery for the second consecutive day, trading at around $0.4400 at the time of writing on Thursday. If this recovery leg from Monday's $0.3707 level steadies in the coming days, Cardano bulls could push toward a bullish December.

BTC holds its higher low, but heavy supply zones above signal a decisive battle ahead.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) continues to stabilise after a 34% drawdown from the 125,755 – 124,075 Macro S&D High-Time-Frame (HTF) supply zone — a region that triggered one of the most violent unwinds in the crypto market this year.

Bitcoin (BTC) is holding above its short-term support at $93,000 at the time of writing on Thursday. The uptrend from Monday’s low of $83,822 has shrugged off the wobbly institutional. Still, the much-awaited breakout to $100,000 could face challenges, especially due to low retail demand.