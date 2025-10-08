Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BNB, Ripple & Bitcoin – American Wrap 08 October
BNB Price Forecast: BNB trades near record high as Binance's YZi Labs unveils $1 billion builder fund
Binance Coin (BNB) trades slightly below $1,300 on Wednesday, underpinning steady interest in the centralized exchange (CEX) native token.
XRP price under pressure as futures open interest shrinks
Ripple (XRP) is struggling to hold above a short-term support at $2.85 on Wednesday, reflecting a relatively calm cryptocurrency market after a sharp decline the previous day.
Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) eyes 60.86%: What it means for your altcoin portfolio
Bitcoin's market share has been quietly climbing a very predictable staircase, and we're approaching a moment that could reshape the entire crypto landscape.
Author