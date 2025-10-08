TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BNB, Ripple & Bitcoin – American Wrap 08 October

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

BNB Price Forecast: BNB trades near record high as Binance's YZi Labs unveils $1 billion builder fund

Binance Coin (BNB) trades slightly below $1,300 on Wednesday, underpinning steady interest in the centralized exchange (CEX) native token. 

XRP price under pressure as futures open interest shrinks 

Ripple (XRP) is struggling to hold above a short-term support at $2.85 on Wednesday, reflecting a relatively calm cryptocurrency market after a sharp decline the previous day. 

Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) eyes 60.86%: What it means for your altcoin portfolio

Bitcoin's market share has been quietly climbing a very predictable staircase, and we're approaching a moment that could reshape the entire crypto landscape.

FXStreet Team

Solana bulls eye $250 breakout, but declining on-chain activity could delay move

Solana bulls eye $250 breakout, but declining on-chain activity could delay move

Solana offers subtle bullish signals, trading above $220 on Wednesday. The short-term outlook for the smart contracts token mirrors that of the broader cryptocurrency market, which is generally recovering after the correction experienced on Tuesday.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady after a brief correction

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady after a brief correction

Bitcoin regains momentum, trading above $122,000 on Wednesday, following a sharp pullback the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are holding steadily above key support levels, as bulls look forward to recouping the losses incurred on Tuesday.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Selling pressure mounts as PI eyes key $0.2000 support

Pi Network Price Forecast: Selling pressure mounts as PI eyes key $0.2000 support

Pi Network price is down 3% at press time on Wednesday, following a 6% decline from the previous day. Both large transaction records on the network and the technical outlook indicate heightened selling pressure, which could further extend the losses to $0.2000 round figure. 

Bitcoin steadies near $122,000 as market shows signs of overheating

Bitcoin steadies near $122,000 as market shows signs of overheating

Bitcoin (BTC) holds steady near $122,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a 2.6% pullback the previous day, as rising profit-taking pressure kept investors cautious.

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 