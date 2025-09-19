Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BNB, ImmutableX & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 19 September

Bitcoin price broke above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on September 10 and rallied 2.43% over the next six days, closing above the $116,000 resistance level on Tuesday. BTC faced a slight rejection on Wednesday, retested, and found support around $116,000, rallying slightly the next day. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades at around $117,000. If BTC continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally toward the psychological level of $120,000.

IMX edges higher by 10% at press time on Friday, advancing the uptrend for the fourth consecutive day. The uptrend has surpassed the 50% retracement level of the range from the December 4 high at $2.250 to the June 22 low at $0.335, at $0.868. This breakout puts the 61.8% Fibonacci level as the immediate resistance at $1.087. If the IMX rally surpasses this level, it could extend to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.497.

BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, steadies above $980 at the time of writing on Friday after notching a fresh all-time high (ATH) at $1,006. Strength across on-chain metrics and derivatives markets signals sustained bullish momentum, with BNB traders now eyeing the $1,200 milestone as the next major upside target.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.