Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BNB, Bitcoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 2 February

BNB (formerly Binance Coin) remains under extreme selling pressure, falling below $750 on Monday as the broader cryptocurrency market continues to suffer, with Bitcoin (BTC) below $75,000. The risk-averse conditions among traders lead to massive liquidations and a bearish shift in derivatives buildup. The technical outlook for BNB highlights a Fibonacci retracement level near $735 as critical support to prevent further losses.

Bitcoin (BTC) price falls below the $75,000 mark on Monday, having corrected nearly 11% in the previous week and reaching level not seen in nearly 10 months. Market momentum has clearly turned bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $70,000.

Ethereum price closed below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,749 on Friday and declined by over 16% in the next two days. As of Monday, ETH is trading below $2,259. If ETH continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the June 22 low of $2,111. Like Bitcoin, Ethereum RSI and MACD indicators on the daily chart are showing strong bearish strength.