TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BNB, Bitcoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 2 February

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BNB, Bitcoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 2 February
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

BNB Price Forecast: Death Cross pattern and market panic weigh on outlook

BNB (formerly Binance Coin) remains under extreme selling pressure, falling below $750 on Monday as the broader cryptocurrency market continues to suffer, with Bitcoin (BTC) below $75,000. The risk-averse conditions among traders lead to massive liquidations and a bearish shift in derivatives buildup. The technical outlook for BNB highlights a Fibonacci retracement level near $735 as critical support to prevent further losses.

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin (BTC) price falls below the $75,000 mark on Monday, having corrected nearly 11% in the previous week and reaching level not seen in nearly 10 months. Market momentum has clearly turned bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $70,000.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP weakness persists after massive correction

Ethereum price closed below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,749 on Friday and declined by over 16% in the next two days. As of Monday, ETH is trading below $2,259. If ETH continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the June 22 low of $2,111. Like Bitcoin, Ethereum RSI and MACD indicators on the daily chart are showing strong bearish strength.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin (BTC) price falls below the $75,000 mark on Monday, having corrected nearly 11% in the previous week and reaching level not seen in nearly 10 months. Market momentum has clearly turned bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $70,000.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple weakness persists after massive correction

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple weakness persists after massive correction

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple trade in red on Monday after dipping by over 11%, 19% and 13%, respectively, in the previous week. The top three cryptocurrencies have shed 10%, 17%, and 10.5% in the first month of 2026, highlighting persistent downside pressure.

Top Crypto Losers: Monero, Ethereum, and Kaspa face intense sell-off

Top Crypto Losers: Monero, Ethereum, and Kaspa face intense sell-off

Altcoins, including Monero, Ethereum, and Kaspa, are leading the broader cryptocurrency market decline with a steep correction on Sunday. Monero and Ethereum are close to critical support levels near $400 and $2,300, respectively.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL slips below $100, risks deeper correction

Solana Price Forecast: SOL slips below $100, risks deeper correction

Solana (SOL) price extends its correction, trading below $100 on Monday after losing more than 15% in the previous week. The bearish price action is further backed by derivatives data, which shows rising short bets and negative funding rates.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends correction, trading below $82,000 after sliding more than 5% so far this week. The bearish price action in BTC was fueled by fading institutional demand, as evidenced by spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), which recorded $978 million in inflows through Thursday.