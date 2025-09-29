Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Zcash & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 29 September

Ethereum saw increased profit realization on Friday, with investors booking over $800 million in profits, according to data from Santiment. The spike followed ETH's decline to $3,800 on Thursday, marking its first drop below the $4,000 threshold in over a month. Ethereum's bearish performance this week also sparked two major long liquidation events, including $401.8 million on Thursday and $490 million on Tuesday.

Zcash edges higher by 8% at press time on Monday, advancing on the nearly 10% gains from the previous day. The uptrend in this privacy coin has reached an annual high and surpassed the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $61.01, which is drawn from the $74.59 close of December 2 to the $29.17 close from March 10. If ZEC marks a decisive close above this level, the rally could extend to the $74.59 peak.

Bitcoin price failed to find support around $116,000 on September 19 and declined by 6%, reaching a low of $108,631 on Thursday. However, BTC recovered slightly in the next three days. At the time of writing on Monday, it trades at around $111,700. If BTC continues its recovery and closes above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 113,232 on a daily basis, it could extend the recovery toward the daily resistance at $116,000.

