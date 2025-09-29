Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Zcash & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 29 September

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as the key support level holds
Bitcoin price failed to find support around $116,000 on September 19 and declined by 6%, reaching a low of $108,631 on Thursday. However, BTC recovered slightly in the next three days. At the time of writing on Monday, it trades at around $111,700. If BTC continues its recovery and closes above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 113,232 on a daily basis, it could extend the recovery toward the daily resistance at $116,000.
Top Crypto Gainers: ZEC, PUMP, ATH start the week strong with double-digit gains
Zcash edges higher by 8% at press time on Monday, advancing on the nearly 10% gains from the previous day. The uptrend in this privacy coin has reached an annual high and surpassed the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $61.01, which is drawn from the $74.59 close of December 2 to the $29.17 close from March 10. If ZEC marks a decisive close above this level, the rally could extend to the $74.59 peak.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH investors book $800 million in profits as open interest declines
Ethereum saw increased profit realization on Friday, with investors booking over $800 million in profits, according to data from Santiment. The spike followed ETH's decline to $3,800 on Thursday, marking its first drop below the $4,000 threshold in over a month. Ethereum's bearish performance this week also sparked two major long liquidation events, including $401.8 million on Thursday and $490 million on Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as the key support level holds
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are showing signs of stabilization at the start of the week, each holding above key support levels after recent declines. While BTC struggles to regain momentum near $112,000, ETH and XRP are finding their footing, which could pave the way for short-term recoveries.
Top Crypto Gainers: ZEC, PUMP, ATH start the week strong with double-digit gains
Zcash (ZEC), Pump.fun (PUMP), and Aethir (ATH) emerge as top performers over the last 24 hours by posting double-digit gains. ZEC, PUMP, and ATH position for further gains as the broader market recovery gains momentum amid increased interest from traders.
Ethereum: ETH investors book $800 million in profits as open interest declines
Ethereum (ETH) trades around the $4,000 key level following a rise in profit realization on Friday. Ethereum saw increased profit realization on Friday, with investors booking over $800 million in profits, according to data from Santiment. The spike followed ETH's decline to $3,800 on Thursday.
SWIFT allegedly partners with big banks to test on-chain transactions using Linea
SWIFT is reportedly planning to test payment transactions and messaging on-chain in partnership with over a dozen big banks, using the Ethereum Layer-2 network Linea.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.