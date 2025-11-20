Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, XRP & Crypto – European Wrap 20 November

Bitcoin (BTC) price steadies near $92,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, holding firmly above the key psychological level of $90,000 — a zone that could support a short-term recovery if preserved. Market sentiment improved slightly after US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded a mild inflow of over $75 million on Wednesday, breaking the streak of withdrawals since November 12. Meanwhile, on-chain data suggests Bitcoin may be undervalued and poised for a near-term bounce.

XRP fell 3.6% amid heavy selling, breaking the critical $2.15 support level before stabilizing above $2.11.

Despite no major catalysts, broader crypto market weakness and Bitcoin's 'Death Cross' contributed to XRP's decline.

Bitcoin (BTC) is seeking stability above $92,000 at the time of writing on Thursday. Mild inflows into BTC spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) back a slight bullish outlook. However, sell-off risks could prevail due to a weak technical structure.