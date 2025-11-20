TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, XRP & Crypto – European Wrap 20 November

FXStreet Team

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC steadies around $92,000 as signs of undervaluation emerge

Bitcoin (BTC) price steadies near $92,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, holding firmly above the key psychological level of $90,000 — a zone that could support a short-term recovery if preserved. Market sentiment improved slightly after US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded a mild inflow of over $75 million on Wednesday, breaking the streak of withdrawals since November 12. Meanwhile, on-chain data suggests Bitcoin may be undervalued and poised for a near-term bounce.

Chart

XRP slumps as $2.15 level collapses, bearish structure deepens

XRP fell 3.6% amid heavy selling, breaking the critical $2.15 support level before stabilizing above $2.11.

Despite no major catalysts, broader crypto market weakness and Bitcoin's 'Death Cross' contributed to XRP's decline.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold support despite steady selling pressure 

Bitcoin (BTC) is seeking stability above $92,000 at the time of writing on Thursday. Mild inflows into BTC spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) back a slight bullish outlook. However, sell-off risks could prevail due to a weak technical structure.

Chart

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

Pi Network climbs on MiCA whitepaper and bullish recovery momentum

Pi Network (PI) is up 11% so far this week, underpinned by its whitepaper on the Market in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations for the European Union markets.  The technical outlook remains bullish as PI exceeds the long-standing dynamic resistance, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, preparing

Bitcoin's value is based on its 'service' - Bitwise

Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) stated that Bitcoin (BTC) remains valuable because it enables investors to store wealth digitally. He noted that adoption has expanded significantly over the past decade as more investors seek a non-sovereign, censorship-resistant way to preserve capital.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB eyes rebound as bullish divergence emerges and Bitget launches SHIB payment card

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price steadies around $0.0000086 on Thursday, with momentum indicators showing a clear bullish divergence, suggesting an early recovery setup. The recovery case is further supported by Shiba Inu’s recent partnership with Bitget to launch an exclusive SHIB-branded payment card.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could establish a support at $2,800 amid whale and ETF selling

Ethereum whales, addresses with a balance of 10K-100K ETH, have begun to show signs of weakness following the sustained market decline, according to CryptoQuant data. These wallets have reduced their collective balance by more than 150K ETH over the past four days.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.