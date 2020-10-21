Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Vechain & Zilliga – Asian Wrap 21 Oct

Breaking: Bitcoin breaks above $12,000 first time since September 1; traders anticipate a bull run

Bitcoin is currently trading at $12,020 after breaking the critical psychological level of $12,000 for the first time since September 1. Bulls have been in full control of the daily chart since the initial breakout above $11,000, mostly fueled by the purchases of big amounts of BTC from multi-billionaire companies like Stone Ridge.

VeChain Price Analysis: VET falls below key support level, bears eye drop below $0.01

After reaching a high of $0.022 on August 9, VET has been on a downward trend till October 6, reaching $0.0107. Since then, the price has recovered and gone up to $0.0109. The sellers have stayed in control from the second straight day as the price managed to drop below the 200-day SMA ($0.011).

Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL could be on the verge of a massive 600% breakout

Zilliqa had quite a crazy 2020 starting in January at a price of $0.0045 and crashing down to $0.003 in March. However, ZIL’s recovery was one of the best going from that low to a peak of $0.0258 only a few months later and reaching a $270 million market capitalization.