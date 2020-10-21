Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Vechain & Zilliga – Asian Wrap 21 Oct

Breaking: Bitcoin breaks above $12,000 first time since September 1; traders anticipate a bull run
Bitcoin is currently trading at $12,020 after breaking the critical psychological level of $12,000 for the first time since September 1. Bulls have been in full control of the daily chart since the initial breakout above $11,000, mostly fueled by the purchases of big amounts of BTC from multi-billionaire companies like Stone Ridge.
VeChain Price Analysis: VET falls below key support level, bears eye drop below $0.01
After reaching a high of $0.022 on August 9, VET has been on a downward trend till October 6, reaching $0.0107. Since then, the price has recovered and gone up to $0.0109. The sellers have stayed in control from the second straight day as the price managed to drop below the 200-day SMA ($0.011).
Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL could be on the verge of a massive 600% breakout
Zilliqa had quite a crazy 2020 starting in January at a price of $0.0045 and crashing down to $0.003 in March. However, ZIL’s recovery was one of the best going from that low to a peak of $0.0258 only a few months later and reaching a $270 million market capitalization.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
