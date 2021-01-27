Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Uniswap and Stellar – European Wrap 27 January

Bitcoin sifts grain from chaff ahead of trailblazing takeoff to $40,000
Cryptoassets across the board are stuck in red, unable to shake off the selling pressure. Moreover, some like Bitcoin have not recovered from last week's dips. Meanwhile, the week's pacemakers such as Ethereum and Uniswap seem to have slowed down their uptrends. Read more...
Uniswap flashes sell signal while prominent analyst prepares to buy the dip at $9
Uniswap is preparing for a downswing that could be significant if a sell signal on the 12-hour chart confirms. The bearish picture has come into existence after the decentralized token rose to a high new record high above $13, as reported. Read more...
Stellar will skyrocket by 70% if it breaks above critical resistance
Stellar price is trading sideways due to the consolidation that followed a breakdown from 2021 highs around $0.4. On the downside, support has been established around $0.2, giving the bulls some semblance of stability and control. A bull flag pattern appears to be forming on the 4-hour chart, revealing that Stellar is nearing a possible 70% upswing. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Cardano prepares to launch new stablecoin while ADA price is on the brink of a 30% move
IOHK or Input Output Hong Kong, the company behind the development of Cardano (ADA), is collaborating with the Ergo Foundation and EMURGO to launch the first-ever stablecoin asset on the Ergo blockchain.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.