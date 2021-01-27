Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Uniswap and Stellar – European Wrap 27 January

Bitcoin sifts grain from chaff ahead of trailblazing takeoff to $40,000

Cryptoassets across the board are stuck in red, unable to shake off the selling pressure. Moreover, some like Bitcoin have not recovered from last week's dips. Meanwhile, the week's pacemakers such as Ethereum and Uniswap seem to have slowed down their uptrends. Read more...

Uniswap flashes sell signal while prominent analyst prepares to buy the dip at $9

Uniswap is preparing for a downswing that could be significant if a sell signal on the 12-hour chart confirms. The bearish picture has come into existence after the decentralized token rose to a high new record high above $13, as reported. Read more...

Stellar will skyrocket by 70% if it breaks above critical resistance

Stellar price is trading sideways due to the consolidation that followed a breakdown from 2021 highs around $0.4. On the downside, support has been established around $0.2, giving the bulls some semblance of stability and control. A bull flag pattern appears to be forming on the 4-hour chart, revealing that Stellar is nearing a possible 70% upswing. Read more...