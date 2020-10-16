Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Uniswap and Ethereum – European Wrap 16 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptocurrency market in bloodbath as OKEx halts operations
A bearish wave swept through the cryptocurrency market like a tsunami on Friday, leaving most cryptoassets in the red. Bitcoin, as reported, plummeted to $11,200 after losing $300 in a matter of minutes. The unexpected selloff is reflected by the drop in the total market capitalization from $364 billion on Thursday to the current $356 billion. On the other hand, the 24-hour trading volume surged from $78 billion to $85 billion. Read more ...
Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI jumps 18% after OKEx suspends withdrawals
The incredible price action following the communication from OKEx hit a barrier formed by a confluence of the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 200 SMA. However, a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that buyers still have the upper hand. If bulls can flip the confluence into support, UNI may resume the uptrend to $3.8. Unfortunately, buying pressure is diminishing. Read More ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: Rejections at key resistance forces ETH to consolidate – Confluence Detector
Between September 2 and September 5, Ethereum dropped from $475.85 to $335. Since then, the smart contract giant went through a consolidation period before finding support at the 100-day SMA and bouncing up from $342 to $389 between October 7 and October 12. Since then, the buyers seemed to have lost steam near the $385 resistance line and has entered another consolidation period. Read more ...
Breaking: TRON’s Justin Sun claims Filecoin pulled an exit scam after dumping 1.5 million tokens
Filecoin was created back in 2017 and managed to raise around $200 million through its ICO. The digital asset has only recently released its mainnet and entered the market.
Breaking: OKEx founder Mingxing Xu arrested while cryptocurrency withdrawals remain suspended
Although the official announcement made by OKEx states that an individual in possession of the private keys of the cold wallet is 'cooperating with a public security bureau in investigations,' Jay Hao, the co-founder, and CEO of OKEx stated that the issue was over a personal matter.
UNI jumps 18% after OKEx suspends withdrawals
The cryptocurrency industry has been treated to an unusual occurrence on Friday after OKEx, a leading exchange, suspended withdrawals. The event shook the entire market, led by Bitcoin's drop from $11,500 to $11,200.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.