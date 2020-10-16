Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Uniswap and Ethereum – European Wrap 16 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptocurrency market in bloodbath as OKEx halts operations

A bearish wave swept through the cryptocurrency market like a tsunami on Friday, leaving most cryptoassets in the red. Bitcoin, as reported, plummeted to $11,200 after losing $300 in a matter of minutes. The unexpected selloff is reflected by the drop in the total market capitalization from $364 billion on Thursday to the current $356 billion. On the other hand, the 24-hour trading volume surged from $78 billion to $85 billion.

Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI jumps 18% after OKEx suspends withdrawals

The incredible price action following the communication from OKEx hit a barrier formed by a confluence of the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 200 SMA. However, a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that buyers still have the upper hand. If bulls can flip the confluence into support, UNI may resume the uptrend to $3.8. Unfortunately, buying pressure is diminishing.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Rejections at key resistance forces ETH to consolidate – Confluence Detector

Between September 2 and September 5, Ethereum dropped from $475.85 to $335. Since then, the smart contract giant went through a consolidation period before finding support at the 100-day SMA and bouncing up from $342 to $389 between October 7 and October 12. Since then, the buyers seemed to have lost steam near the $385 resistance line and has entered another consolidation period.