The entire cryptocurrency market tumbled this weekend due to rumors from unfounded sources circulating on Twitter. At the time of writing, most altcoins, especially DeFi coins, seem to be recovering quickly while Bitcoin and Ethereum, not so much.

Societe Generale announced its third security token offering on April 15th, this time through Tezos' blockchain. The digital asset had a significant move after the announcement, gaining 8%, but has retraced in the past three days.

Cardano, like the rest of the market, had a major sell-off and lost 30% of its value in the past week. According to on-chain metrics, long-time holders are exiting and taking profits.