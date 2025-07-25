Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SYRUP & Ethereum – European Wrap 25 July

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC extends correction amid weakening momentum, ETFs outflow
Bitcoin (BTC) is slipping below the lower consolidation band at $116,000, after consolidating for more than ten days. A decisive close below this level would indicate further decline ahead. US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) also supported this bearish thesis, recording a mild weekly outflow of $58.64 million until Thursday. Adding to the bearish outlook, technical indicators also signal a weakening in momentum, which raises the risk of a short-term correction.
Maple Finance Price Forecast: Bullish momentum sparks as Upbit lists SYRUP, Q2 report releases
Maple Finance's token (SYRUP) appreciates over 30% at press time on Friday, defying the broader market pullback amid the release of the firm's second quarter (Q2) report and the listing of SYRUP token on Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit.
Ethereum ETF Soars as BlackRock’s ETHA hits $10B in record time
BlackRock’s U.S.-listed Ethereum ETF has officially joined the ranks of the fastest-growing funds in history. According to Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) now holds over $10 billion in assets, reaching that milestone in just 251 days. Only BlackRock’s own IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC spot Bitcoin ETFs got there faster.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana dips below $180 as bearish momentum builds across key metrics
Solana price extends its losses on Friday after closing below its daily support level at $184.13 the previous day. CoinGlass data show that more than $57 million was liquidated, with 86.79% of them being longs, in the last 24 hours.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP could correct further on fading bullish momentum
Bitcoin price continues to trade within a tight consolidation range on Friday, suggesting a pause in bullish momentum. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Ripple have slid nearly 3% and 10%, respectively, so far this week.
Altcoin season stalls: PUMP, FARTCOIN, PENGU post double-digit losses as bullish momentum fades
Altcoin season stalls as Bitcoin drops below $118,000, catalyzing a broader cryptocurrency market pullback. Pump.fun, Fartcoin, and Pudgy Penguins lead the decline with double-digit losses over the last 24 hours, risking further losses as bullish momentum wanes.
Ethereum Price Forecast: BitMine holdings cross 560K ETH as ETHA hit $10 billion inflows on 1st anniversary
Ethereum (ETH) avanzó hacia la resistencia de $3,780 el jueves después de que la compañía de tesorería de criptomonedas BitMine (BMNR) anunciara que había aumentado sus tenencias a más de 560,000 ETH durante la semana pasada.
Bitcoin: BTC sets sight on fresh all-time highs after US passes key crypto bills
Bitcoin (BTC) posted a strong performance this week, hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 to start the week before consolidating around $118,000 as of Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.