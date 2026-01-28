TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SYRUP & Crypto – European Wrap 28 January

Bitcoin eyes $90K ahead of FOMC: Watch these BTC price levels next

Bitcoin is attempting to break the resistance at $90,000 on Wednesday, as traders expect volatile price swings before and after the US policy decision on interest rate cuts. 

There is nearly a 100% chance that the current interest rates will remain between 3.5% and 3.75%, according to data from Polymarket.

Chart

Maple Finance Price Forecast: SYRUP prepares for a breakout as bearish pressure fades

Maple Finance (SYRUP) price is retesting the key resistance level at $0.34 on Wednesday, a firm close above suggests an upside move. The bullish price action is supported by on-chain data, including rising large-whale orders, cooling conditions, and buy-side dominance. On the technical side, momentum indicators suggest bulls are preparing for a breakout as bearish pressure fades.

Chart

This is just a mild crypto winter

The crypto market capitalisation rose by another 1.1% over 24 hours to $3.02 trillion, mirroring the dollar's weakening during this period. But this strengthening looks pale, as high-risk assets such as cryptocurrencies often move in much larger steps. For example, along with an 8% weakening of the dollar from April to June last year, Bitcoin rose by more than 50%. Without delving too deeply into history, it is easy to see that the 4% drop in the dollar index in less than two weeks was met with a 30% jump in silver and a 15% jump in gold. The US S&P 500 is also rewriting historical highs. Against this backdrop, even a slight increase in market capitalisation looks like a mild winter for cryptocurrencies, and a deeper decline is only a matter of time.

