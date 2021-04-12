Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Swipe & Enjin — Asian Wrap 13 Apr

Bitcoin price near record high, but deep correction awaits eager speculators
Outside of the March blip, Bitcoin price has failed to convincingly get above the February high at $58,367, creating a mix of anticipation and restlessness among speculators and media titans. The last three days’ price action has voided the head-and-shoulders top alternative and puts the attention back again on the rising wedge thesis.
Swipe price raises doubts about new rally as SXP loses bullish momentum
Swipe price has been wedging higher since mid-February until the April 10 breakout into all-time highs. The bearish reversal on April 10 combined with another bearish reversal today should caution traders that the upside will be limited in the short-term, and the potential for a deeper correction is now present.
Enjin Coin price rally fades quickly despite Coinbase listing
Enjin Coin was drifting until the bullish outside day on April 7, encapsulating the previous 11 days on well above-average volume. The following breakout into a new high was decisive, but it has since retraced back into the base. The next couple of days will be vital to ascertaining whether ENJ can restart the rally.
Stellar top could be near as funding rates are overextended
XLM price has experienced a massive 60% rally in the past two weeks, cracking the previous all-time high of $0.60 established on February 13. However, Stellar did not get any continuation moves above this point, and it is trading at $0.581 at the time of writing.
VeChain price at risk of a pullback as technicals spell trouble for the bulls
VeChain price is up by 70% in the recent two weeks, hitting a new all-time high of $0.147 on April 10. However, the digital asset seems poised for a correction after such a colossal rally.
XRP comes to a standstill while BTC and ETH are getting started
The cryptocurrency market seems tightly wound, especially the altcoins, whose funding rates show a massive spike of late. Such a condition reveals that the speculators are betting on an upward move in asset prices.
The Graph is on a clear path to 30% upswing
In the past five days, The Graph managed to confirm a 12-hour uptrend and shifted the odds back in favor of the bulls. The digital asset faces low resistance ahead according, to key on-chain metrics.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.