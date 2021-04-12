Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Swipe & Enjin — Asian Wrap 13 Apr

Bitcoin price near record high, but deep correction awaits eager speculators

Outside of the March blip, Bitcoin price has failed to convincingly get above the February high at $58,367, creating a mix of anticipation and restlessness among speculators and media titans. The last three days’ price action has voided the head-and-shoulders top alternative and puts the attention back again on the rising wedge thesis.

Swipe price raises doubts about new rally as SXP loses bullish momentum

Swipe price has been wedging higher since mid-February until the April 10 breakout into all-time highs. The bearish reversal on April 10 combined with another bearish reversal today should caution traders that the upside will be limited in the short-term, and the potential for a deeper correction is now present.

Enjin Coin price rally fades quickly despite Coinbase listing

Enjin Coin was drifting until the bullish outside day on April 7, encapsulating the previous 11 days on well above-average volume. The following breakout into a new high was decisive, but it has since retraced back into the base. The next couple of days will be vital to ascertaining whether ENJ can restart the rally.