TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SUI & PI – European Wrap 19 December

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SUI & PI – European Wrap 19 December
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC holds key support amid ETFs outflows

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to consolidate after recent losses, holding around $87,000 on Friday. Weakening spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) demand continues to pressure the market, while Strategy adds another 10K BTC this week. Meanwhile, softer-than-expected US inflation could serve as a catalyst for a BTC rebound.

Chart

Sui Price Forecast: Sui rebounds amid Bitwise spot ETF application, market recovery

Sui (SUI) ticks higher by 6% at press time on Friday, as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers. Bitwise filed an official application to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list a SUI-focused Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on Thursday. Against this backdrop, retail demand for Sui has increased amid positional buildup and rising bullish interest in the derivatives market.

Chart

Pi Network Price Annual Forecast: PI set for rocky 2026 as community eyes real-world utility

Pi Network (PI) crashed by over 90% in 2025 from its all-time high of $3.00, with minor recovery along the way. The downfall was fueled by low investor confidence as mainnet migrations increased token deposits on Know Your Business (KYB) verified exchanges. 

Chart

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Ethereum Price Forecast: EF outlines ways to solve growing state issues

Ethereum Price Forecast: EF outlines ways to solve growing state issues

Ethereum price today: $2,920. The EF noted that Ethereum's growing state could lead to centralization and weaken censorship resistance. The Stateless Consensus team outlined state expiry, state archive and partial statelessness as potential solutions to the growing state load.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP correction slide as BoJ rate decision weighs on sentiment

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP correction slide as BoJ rate decision weighs on sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are extending their correction phases after losing nearly 3%, 8%, and 10%, respectively, through Friday.

Top Crypto Losers: Pump.fun, Pudgy Penguins, and Hyperliquid extend bearish streak

Top Crypto Losers: Pump.fun, Pudgy Penguins, and Hyperliquid extend bearish streak

Pump.fun, Pudgy Penguins, and Hyperliquid lose ground in an extended bearish streak, recording double-digit losses this week. The surprise drop in the November US CPI to 2.7%, beating expectations of 3.1%, fueled a rally in the stock market.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP face sharp volatility as US posts lowest inflation rate in years

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP face sharp volatility as US posts lowest inflation rate in years

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP saw increased volatility following the US CPI report for November. The US headline inflation dropped to 2.7% while core CPI fell to 2.6%, its lowest level since March 2021.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.