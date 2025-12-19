Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SUI & PI – European Wrap 19 December

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to consolidate after recent losses, holding around $87,000 on Friday. Weakening spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) demand continues to pressure the market, while Strategy adds another 10K BTC this week. Meanwhile, softer-than-expected US inflation could serve as a catalyst for a BTC rebound.

Sui (SUI) ticks higher by 6% at press time on Friday, as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers. Bitwise filed an official application to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list a SUI-focused Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on Thursday. Against this backdrop, retail demand for Sui has increased amid positional buildup and rising bullish interest in the derivatives market.

Pi Network (PI) crashed by over 90% in 2025 from its all-time high of $3.00, with minor recovery along the way. The downfall was fueled by low investor confidence as mainnet migrations increased token deposits on Know Your Business (KYB) verified exchanges.