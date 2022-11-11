Bitcoin price rebounds by 14% as US inflation eases
Bitcoin price is witnessing an applaudable retaliation following the monsoon-style crash experienced earlier in the week. As the price ascends, investors question whether or not a secure market bottom is in. Key levels have been identified to gauge BTC's next potential move.
XLM price recovers after massive sell-off aided by two stablecoins launching on Stellar
Stellar price appears to be crawling back from the abyss after massive widespread declines were witnessed across the crypto market. The cross-border money remittance token tagged support at $0.0796 before rebounding to trade slightly above $0.1000.
Cosmos price almost halfway from paring back losses from FTX meltdown
Cosmos (ATOM) price action has undergone a sharp correction of almost 35% since Tuesday. Titles like the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, IT or Terrifier 2 come to mind if the meltdown needs to be compared with a movie genre. It also fits the price action as traders were not surgical but simply chopping and axing their positions out the door.
Ethereum price has rallied 20% since the devastating liquidation occurred during the US midterm elections earlier in the week. The smaller time frames suggest ETH is in full control by the bears.
Is Justin Sun's TRON empire a collateral in the FTX vs. Binance crypto war?
Crypto experts have accused the owner of troubled crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), of triggering a depeg in Tron network’s stablecoin USDD as revenge against rival exchange Binance which owns a large holding of the stablecoin.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.