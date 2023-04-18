Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Shiba Inu & Ethereum – European Wrap 18 April

Share:

Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide, catching late bulls off-guard.

Bitcoin price has set up a bearish breaker on the four-hour chart. As explained previously, this setup contains two higher highs, which paints the illusion of an uptrend, inviting more bulls to join. However, as the price slides and produces a lower low, these early investors are now trapped and looking for an exit.

An unknown Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale has suddenly awakened to relocate trillions of tokens as the dog-themed memecoin starts to show signs of newfound life. According to blockchain-monitoring service Whale Alert, which was also the first to spot the transaction, the mysterious account moved 3,484,812,794,902 SHIB in a single transaction.

Notably, the transferred SHIB was worth around $40 million and was moved from one unknown wallet to another equally unknown wallet. To facilitate the transaction, the deep-pocketed investor paid less than $3. This was remarkable for blockchain, considering the volume of the transaction itself.

The Ethereum Shapella hardfork fever is coming down, and the price is once going back to depending on supply and demand. The vanishing effects from the hype is also impacting users’ behaviors who are seen dispersing out of DeFi protocols. Is this a bad sign, or does the situation differ from reality?

Owing to the Shanghai hardfork, the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols were expected to draw in users and investors in high volume. But these users were expected to stick around even after the hype died down, which is not the case at the moment.