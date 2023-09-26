Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Shiba Inu & Crypto – European Wrap 26 September

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH traders can bank on short-term bounce to $228
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price presents an opportunity that could profit traders who are bullish on the short term. Additionally, investors might get a better chance to accumulate due to a pullback to a key support level.
Bitcoin Cash price shows signs of moving higher after creating a local low at $204. This shift in trend could continue until BCH sweeps the $225 and $228 levels, resting above which is buy-side liquidity.
Shiba Inu inspired meme coin BONE notes first rise following the 55% crash in two months
Bone ShibaSwap, also known as BONE, is one of the few meme coins that had a positive run on Monday. The meme coin is best known for being a token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem but is slowly emerging into an entity of its own, provided it can attract enough users to fuel its long overdue recovery.
Trading at $0.82 at the time of writing, the meme coin was up by a little under 6% over the past 24 hours. Bone ShibaSwap rising by 6% is not a big deal, but considering the past couple of days, it makes all the difference.
The crypto market is losing ground but slowly
The positive correlation between cryptocurrencies and the stock market is temporarily back on track. The crypto market capitalisation approached 1.05 trillion (+0.9% in 24 hours). On Monday evening, the crypto market recouped its losses following the US stock indices, but since Tuesday morning, there has been renewed selling strength. This time amid pressure on Chinese stocks.
