Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Tezos – Asian Wrap 02 Nov

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD retreats after jumping to 33-month highs above $14,000
Following Wednesday's correction, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) posted gains for two straight days and preserves its bullish momentum into the weekend to touch its best level since January 2018 at $14,090. However, this move seems to have triggered profit-taking on the last day of the month and the BTC/USD was last seen trading at $13,830, where it was up nearly 2% on a daily basis.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound, trades near $0.24
Ripple (XRP/USD) closed the previous three days in the negative territory and touched its lowest level in nearly a month at $0.2322 on Friday. Although the pair erased a large portion of its losses before closing near $0.24, it struggled to gather further bullish momentum on Saturday. As of writing, XRP/USD was up 0.5% on the day at $0.2407.
Tezos struggles to turn bullish, trades close to $2
Tezos (XTZ) closed the first five days of the week in the red and touched its lowest level since early April at $1.7969 on Friday. Although XTZ erased a small portion of its weekly losses on Saturday and gained more than 4%, it seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum on Sunday. As of writing, XTZ was down nearly 1% on the day at $1.9650.
