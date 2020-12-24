Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Stellar – Asian Wrap 24 Dec

Around 600 BTC were moved from an Mt.Gox wallet raising fears of 150,000 Bitcoin dump
According to Whale Alert on Twitter, an Mt.Gox cold wallet just sent 600 BTC to another wallet. Although this particular transaction is not that big, it has raised concerns that Mt.Gox might be distributing the 150,000 BTC left already.
In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has dropped from a high of $24,100 to a low of $22,600. However, this movement is attributed to XRP which lost more than 50% of its value in the past 48 hours, dragging the market with it.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP pulls back from 200-day SMA, multi-day-old support lines in focus
XRP/USD eases from the intraday top near 0.3058 to 0.2730 during early Thursday. In doing so, the Ripple pair fails to keep the bounce off key support lines while taking a U-turn from 200-day SMA.
The crypto major dropped to the lowest since late July the previous day amid fundamental concerns relating to delisting of the Ripple from Hong Kong’s exchange.
While fundamentals keep the bears hopeful, not to forget the pair’s inability to cross 200-day SMA, oversold RSI favors further consolidation of losses.
Stellar price loses 50% of its value as concerns about the potential lawsuit from SEC increase
In the past 48 hours, the price of XRP plummeted down to $0.21 as the SEC announced it would sue Ripple. Although most of the market didn’t flinch at first, some cryptocurrencies like XLM got hit quite hard, losing 30% of its value within 24 hours.
Ripple investors have been worried about the SEC for years now. The debate on whether XRP should be considered a security or not continues. Similarly, some XLM holders are also worried that the digital asset might be considered one, now that Ripple has been sued by the SEC.
SEC creates new guidelines for the custody of digital asset securities after suing Ripple
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently sued Ripple. The SEC has also just issued a statement on the custody of digital asset securities by broker-dealers.
Ethereum sellers ignore bounce off 50-day EMA to cheer short-term support break
ETH/USD remains depressed while keeping a downside break of the five-week-old support line. Bearish MACD suggests another attempt to break 50-day EMA support.
Crypto market loses $50 billion in market capitalization as XRP price drops by 50%
XRP was trading as high as $0.45 in the past 24 hours but has dropped to a low of $0.212, a massive 50% dive that seems to have no end. The entire market lost around $50 billion as it seems XRP is dragging it down.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.