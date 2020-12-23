Stellar Price Analysis: XLM bears are determined to revisit monthly horizontal support

Stellar prices remain pressured below key SMAs while fading Tuesday’s bounce.

Bearish MACD, weak RSI also favor sellers, four-day-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.

Having failed to sustain the bounce off of $0.1527 on Tuesday, XLM/USD prints near 3.0% intraday losses, at $0.1576 now, while extending the pullback from key SMAs during early Wednesday.

Although the recent corrective moves eye $0.16, buyers are less likely to enter until the quote stays below 100 and 200-bar SMA, not to forget a descending resistance line from last Thursday.

Even if the XLM bulls manage to cross the 100-bar SMA level of $0.1700, the $0.2000 threshold and the monthly peak surrounding 0.2085 can add filters to the upside.

On the flip side, the $0.1500 round-figure offers immediate support to the XLM bears targeting horizontal support comprising lows marked since November 24, around $0.14000.

While bearish MACD suggests the Crypto pair’s further downside past-$0.1400, November 22 top near $0.1145 can test the sellers as RSI might have turned oversold by then.

XLM/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish