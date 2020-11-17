Bitcoin price aiming for $20,000 by the end of November as it hits a market capitalization all-time high
The current bull rally of Bitcoin seems unstoppable as most indicators remain bullish and on-chain metrics show virtually no opposition towards $20,000. At this pace, reaching a new all-time high by the end of November is realistic.
XRP price hits $0.30 but could be facing a retrace before climbing higher
It seems that XRP is finally catching up to the crypto market after a notable rise to $0.30 for the first time in two months. Unfortunately, several indicators have turned bearish for XPR, showing a potential short-term pullback is lurking around.
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT about to retrace following rejection from critical resistance
Polkadot is currently trading at $4.81 after a significant 10% rebound in the past 24 hours. DOT price has been rejected again from the crucial resistance level at $4.86 and could be facing another pullback.
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; now the sky is the limit
The pioneer cryptocurrency just took out another significant barrier on the way to a new all-time high. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $17,000 while the upside momentum is gaining traction.
SushiSwap price looks unstoppable as on-chain metrics call for bigger gains
SUSHI has enjoyed substantial gains recently amid the massive recovery across the DeFi sector. The token's price gained 150% in less than two weeks, moving from $0.5 in November to $1.5 on November 16.
Uniswap’s liquidity plummets 50% and UNI price may follow
The largest decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap lost its leadership. According to DeFi Pulse, the platform now takes third place with the total value locked (TVL) of $1.6 billion.
Bitcoin welcoming $17,000, crypto bull market at the threshold
The cryptocurrency market continues to have an exciting week, with Bitcoin closing in on $17,000. According to CoinMarketCap, most of the cryptocurrencies have made a positive gain aggregate over the last seven days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is a step away from record high
The pioneer digital currency hit a new multi-year high at $16,491 and settled above the critical resistance of $16,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $16,350.