Bitcoin price aiming for $20,000 by the end of November as it hits a market capitalization all-time high

- Bitcoin price is currently $17,677 after another massive 8% price explosion in the past 24 hours.
- The flagship cryptocurrency is aiming for a new all-time high as it is facing very little resistance to the upside.
The current bull rally of Bitcoin seems unstoppable as most indicators remain bullish and on-chain metrics show virtually no opposition towards $20,000. At this pace, reaching a new all-time high by the end of November is realistic.
Bitcoin hits a market capitalization of $328 billion for the first time ever
Due to the increase in the supply of Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency has just set a new all-time high when it comes to market capitalization at $328 billion compared to the last high at $324 billion in December 2017.
BTC/USD weekly chart
The weekly chart shows basically no resistance levels until perhaps $19,400. The MACD remains bullish and gaining momentum just like it did back in December 2017. The interest in the digital asset is also growing significantly over the past few months.
BTC Futures CME chart
The open interest for CME’s Bitcoin futures has just hit a new all-time high at $975 million, on the verge of surpassing $1 billion this week. This metric shows institutional interest in the flagship cryptocurrency despite the price being so high.
#Bitcoin is still small when you compare it to the M1 money supply of major currencies.— ecoinometrics (@ecoinometrics) November 16, 2020
But it might only take #BTC a couple more halving cycles to rise towards the top and compete at least with gold.
More on that here https://t.co/LNpOiA6aDU pic.twitter.com/GUUW7Yw2Ro
A tweet posted by Ecoinometrics shows how Bitcoin is still undervalued despite the massive increase in market capitalization. The post compares BTC to other currencies and it states that the flagship cryptocurrency doesn’t pose any threat to other major global currencies with its current size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; now the sky is the limit
The pioneer cryptocurrency just took out another significant barrier on the way to a new all-time high. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $17,000 while the upside momentum is gaining traction.
SushiSwap price looks unstoppable as on-chain metrics call for bigger gains
SUSHI has enjoyed substantial gains recently amid the massive recovery across the DeFi sector. The token's price gained 150% in less than two weeks, moving from $0.5 in November to $1.5 on November 16.
Uniswap’s liquidity plummets 50% and UNI price may follow
The largest decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap lost its leadership. According to DeFi Pulse, the platform now takes third place with the total value locked (TVL) of $1.6 billion.
Bitcoin welcoming $17,000, crypto bull market at the threshold
The cryptocurrency market continues to have an exciting week, with Bitcoin closing in on $17,000. According to CoinMarketCap, most of the cryptocurrencies have made a positive gain aggregate over the last seven days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is a step away from record high
The pioneer digital currency hit a new multi-year high at $16,491 and settled above the critical resistance of $16,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $16,350.