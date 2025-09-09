Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Pi Network – American Wrap 09 September

Bitcoin price wobbles, trimming gains after largest US payrolls revision
Bitcoin (BTC) price is facing a surge in volatility after a brief run above $113,000, followed by a sharp correction below $111,000 on Tuesday.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP eyes record high as Ripple partners with Spanish bank on crypto custody
Ripple (XRP) is experiencing a mild intraday uptrend, briefly trading above $3.00 before a slight correction on Tuesday. The uptrend reflects a bullish wave traversing the broader cryptocurrency market, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) briefly trade above $113,000 while Ethereum (ETH) edges closer to breaching the resistance at $4,400.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI upholds crucial support as CEXs reserves decline
Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.34 at press time on Tuesday, extending the sideways trend. Capitalizing on low prices, the largest Pi token wallet address by holding acquired 3.73 million additional PI tokens on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pepe rebounds as interest in meme coins returns
Pepe price is rising alongside Bitcoin and other meme coins, such as Dogecoin, on Tuesday. The bullish outlook, which has steadied since late week, has seen Pepe rise to exchange hands slightly above the critical $0.00001000 at the time of writing.
Pi Network Price Forecast: Consolidation grows as whale holdings rise, CEX reserves shrink
Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.34 at press time on Tuesday, extending the sideways trend. Capitalizing on low prices, the largest Pi token wallet address by holding acquired 3.73 million additional PI tokens on Monday.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin seeks $120,000 breakout, Ethereum $5,000, and XRP eyes record high
Bitcoin rises above $113,000, affirming bullish sentiment in the broader crypto market. Ethereum steadies its recovery, targeting a new all-time high around $5,000. XRP holds above the critical $3.00 level as bulls set their sights on the all-time high of $3.66.
Jan Van Eck appeals for Agora in Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin race
Jan Van Eck appeals for Agora in the competitive fight for Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin issuance. Hyperliquid validators will vote on the issuer of the USDH stablecoin on Sunday. The race includes names such as Paxos, Frax, Agora, and Sky.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.