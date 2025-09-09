- Pi Network has maintained a consolidation phase over the last couple of weeks.
- The largest Pi token whale acquired 3.73 million coins on Monday, expanding the holding to 371 million PI.
- The CEXs’ wallet reserves record a net outflow of 2 million PI tokens.
Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.34 at press time on Tuesday, extending the sideways trend. Capitalizing on low prices, the largest Pi token wallet address by holding acquired 3.73 million additional PI tokens on Monday.
Declining CEXs' reserve signals a demand surge
PiScan data shows that a large wallet investor, commonly referred to as a whale, withdrew 3.73 million PI tokens from OKX exchange on Monday, expanding the hodling to 371 million tokens.
Whale wallet address. Source: PiScan
Adding to the increased PI token demand, Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) wallet reserves have declined by 2 million tokens over the last 24 hours. Typically, an outflow from CEXs indicates an increase in retail demand.
CEXs wallet balances. Source: PiScan
Pi Network stands at a crucial crossroads
Pi Network edges higher by nearly 0.5% at press time on Tuesday, extending a sideways trend above $0.34. The mobile mining cryptocurrency flattens out within a larger falling channel pattern on the daily chart.
A potential bounce back in the PI token, underpinned by retail demand, could target the upper resistance trendline near $0.3700.
Momentum indicators flash mixed signals on the daily chart as PI stands at a crucial crossroads. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 44 moves flat below the halfway line, indicating muted buying pressure.
Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) sustains an uptrend, hovering above its signal line, suggesting a bullish shift in trend momentum.
PI/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, a potential drop below the August 1 trough of $0.3220 would mark a fresh record low, potentially targeting the $0.3000 round figure.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.
The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How China’s increasing crypto curiosity could move the market
China may be on the brink of warming up to cryptocurrency and stablecoins, Hong Kong has made more progress than the mainland. US President Donald Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, spoke at Bitcoin Asia, a Bitcoin conference held in Hong Kong.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC’s new wallet with MWEB integration set to make privacy a default feature
Litecoin (LTC) is trading slightly down at around $111.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after breaking above the falling wedge pattern, which favors a bullish outlook.
MYX Finance beats the market as Worldcoin, Virtuals Protocol record double-digit rise
MYX Finance (MYX), Worldcoin (WLD), and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUALS) outperform the broader market with significant gains over the last 24 hours. MYX outperforms the broader market as it wins the BNB Chain Annual Awards, while Eightco underpins WLD’s ballistic recovery with a $250 million treasury.
Crypto software wallets at risk following supply chain attack
Charles Guillemet, Chief Technology Officer at Ledger, warned on Monday of a large-scale supply chain attack targeting crypto software wallets after the Node Package Manager (NPM) account of open-source developer qix was compromised.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.