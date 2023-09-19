Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Optimism – European Wrap 19 September

Bitcoin price likely heads into volatile territory with Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday
Bitcoin price action of late has fueled optimism among traders as the asset climbs toward $27,000 after a weak performance throughout August and the first two weeks of September. BTC holders are likely watching the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday closely for cues on where the asset’s price is headed next.
The US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision could act as a potential volatility driver for the asset as macroeconomic factors have had an impact on BTC prices throughout 2023. Bitcoin price is heading into a volatility-filled week with the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.
XRP price eyes $1.31 target, analysts are long Ripple despite bearish events
XRP price is above the $0.50 level on Wednesday, a key support for the altcoin in its comeback from the recent decline. While the New York financial regulator dropped Ripple XRP from its “greenlist,” the move failed to dampen the recovery of XRP. Ripple XRP was among one of the assets dropped from the list. While XRP holders and market participants expected a negative impact on the altcoin’s price, the asset continued its recovery and analysts set a target of $1.31 for the cryptocurrency.
Ripple’s XRP token removal from the NYDFS’s greenlist on Monday turned out to be a non-event for the altcoin. Market participants noted that except Bitcoin, Ethereum and a handful of stablecoins, no other cryptocurrencies feature on the list.
Optimism airdrop distributes 19 million OP tokens to more than 31,000 addresses
Optimism, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain powered by OP, has started to distribute its token to eligible wallet addresses in the third round of its airdrop. The Layer 2 chain said late Monday via its official X account that there is no claims page, meaningthat eligible users will receive their share of OP tokens directly to their wallets.
OP price gains 2% on the day, although the token appears to be on a downward trend. Optimism’s third airdrop is aimed at rewarding positive sum contributors to the Optimism Collective DAO, the blockchain said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). The Ethereum Layer 2 chain informed market participants that there is no claims page for the airdrop. The project is directly transferring OP tokens to eligible wallet addresses.
Today Optimism is announcing OP Airdrop #3.— Optimism (✨_✨) (@optimismFND) September 18, 2023
19M OP allocated to over 31k unique addresses to reward positive-sum governance participation in the Collective.
Read on for details on eligibility criteria and allocations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Monetary Authority of Singapore releases details of high-profile actions against errant crypto firms
Singapore’s central bank, MAS, has issued its fourth enforcement report, outlining actions taken against firms like Three Arrows Capital, which did not have a management framework to identify, monitor and address cryptocurrency and digital asset investment risks.
Optimism airdrop distributes 19 million OP tokens to more than 31,000 addresses
Optimism announced the third airdrop of OP tokens for the addresses that participated in delegation activities of the Optimism Collective DAO. OP tokens will be airdropped to over 31,000 unique addresses.
XRP price eyes $1.31 target, analysts are long Ripple despite bearish events
XRP price is above the $0.50 level on Wednesday, a key support for the altcoin in its comeback from the recent decline. While the New York financial regulator dropped Ripple XRP from its “greenlist,” the move failed to dampen the recovery of XRP.
Bitcoin price likely heads into volatile territory with Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday
Bitcoin price action of late has fueled optimism among traders as the asset climbs toward $27,000 after a weak performance throughout August and the first two weeks of September.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.