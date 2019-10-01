Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Monero - Asian Wrap 1 Oct

BTC/USD technical analysis: Pattern break points to further upside potential

After hitting a low of 7,701.00 on the Coinbase exchange price has now consolidated and moved higher. There was a descending triangle formation which has now broken to the upside and the next possible target could be the resistance at 8,677.92.



Ripple price update: XRP/USD bulls unleash the bullish card for two straight days

Ripple bulls towered the cryptocurrency market with more than 7% gains in value on Monday. This followed the announcement that the blockchain company has acquired a cryptocurrency trading platform to help push its cross-border agenda in Europe.

XMR/USD technical analysis: Monero holds of 50.000 but for how long?

XMR/USD is in a clear downtrend and in around five months has lost a massive 53%. It does look like XMR is trying to base out but the price is hugging the bottom of the falling wedge pattern.



