Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin – European Wrap 18 June

Bitcoin Price Prediction: The range is too tight, Bitcoin gets ready for a breakthrough - Bitcoin confluence

Bitcoin (BTC) has barely moved since the start of the day. Moreover, the first digital asset has been locked in a tight range since May 15 as the cryptocurrency market strugglse to find the direcion amid rising global uncertainty. The downside movements are limited by the daily SMA50 and 1-hour SMA200 located under $9,400, while the upside is capped by $9,550.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP/USD facing another drab session as consolidation prevails

Ripple price is directionless once again after failing to sustain gains above $0.1950 on Wednesday. The hope for recovery back to levels above $0.20 is currently a pipe dream. XRP/USD is currently seeking support above $0.1920 following the rejection. The price is dancing oat $0.19207 in the wake of a 0.56% loss on the day.

 

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD to regain upside momentum once above daily SMA50

Litecpon (LTC) is oscillation in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.60, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis with the short-term bearish bias. In the recent 24 hours, LTC/USD hs lost over 2% of its value, though the further decline is contained at this stage. Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2 billion. 

 

The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations. When we get down to the structural scale of the market, it looks somewhat less reassuring.

Ripple price is directionless once again after failing to sustain gains above $0.1950 on Wednesday. The hope for recovery back to levels above $0.20 is currently a pipe dream.

IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $627 million and an average daily trading volume of $13 million. The coin has gained 2.3% in the recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the start of Thursday, moving in sync with the market.

Litecpon (LTC) is oscillation in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.60, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis with the short-term bearish bias. 

Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing. 

