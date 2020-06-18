Bitcoin (BTC) has barely moved since the start of the day. Moreover, the first digital asset has been locked in a tight range since May 15 as the cryptocurrency market strugglse to find the direcion amid rising global uncertainty. The downside movements are limited by the daily SMA50 and 1-hour SMA200 located under $9,400, while the upside is capped by $9,550.

Ripple price is directionless once again after failing to sustain gains above $0.1950 on Wednesday. The hope for recovery back to levels above $0.20 is currently a pipe dream. XRP/USD is currently seeking support above $0.1920 following the rejection. The price is dancing oat $0.19207 in the wake of a 0.56% loss on the day.

Litecpon (LTC) is oscillation in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.60, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis with the short-term bearish bias. In the recent 24 hours, LTC/USD hs lost over 2% of its value, though the further decline is contained at this stage. Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2 billion.