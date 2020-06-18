- LTC/USD is locked in a tight range amid low trading activity.
- A move above daily SMA50 will attract new buyers.
Litecpon (LTC) is oscillation in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.60, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis with the short-term bearish bias. In the recent 24 hours, LTC/USD hs lost over 2% of its value, though the further decline is contained at this stage. Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2 billion.
LTC/USD: Technical picture
On the daily chart, LTC/USD has settled in a tight range limited by SMA50 at $45.10 on the upside and a combinatin of SMA100 and the lower boundary of the Bollinger Band at $42.50. The coin has recovered from June 15 low of $41.45; however, the further upside momentum seems to be limited for now. The flat RSI on the daily chart supports the range-bound scenario.
A sustainable move above the upper boundary of the channel will improve the technical [picture and allow for an extended recovery towards open up the way to $48.50 reinforced by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band and the daily SMA200 and June 2 high at $49.50.
Meanwhile, if the price moves below $42.50, the sell-off is likely to continue with the next focus on the recent low.
LTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
