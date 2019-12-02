Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 1.45% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD failed to break down chunky supply heading into the $8000 price territory.

The price is running at three consecutive sessions in the red, following a bearish flag breach.

Ripple is looking bearish today and on the hourly chart the previous wave low is under threat.

On the chart there is also a converging channel line to be aware of for support.

The market has rejected the lows and pushed up higher over 2 candles but this happens in cryptos watch out for a break.

Litecoin is still in a depressed state. The bears have come into control once again after 50.00 was rejected.

The next level on the downside that will give us clues is 42.50.

The RSI is also looking to move into an oversold zone.