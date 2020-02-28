Bitcoin price is still bearish despite attempts to push it towards $10,000. Volatility levels in the cryptocurrency market continue to mount especially for the major cryptos such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. The European session has kicked off in losses as sentiments remained unchanged. BTC/USD is trading at $8,704 following an adjustment from an intraday day high of $8.898.

Ripple price alongside other cryptocurrencies has had a rough week, to say the least. I had reported that the crypto market was grinding north on Friday last week. While it did hit high levels over the weekend, losses have dominated the crypto space since Monday.

XRP/USD is currently valued at $0.2351 after dropping 1.36% on the day. Looking back, the third-largest crypto hit high new 2020 highs at $0.3465 earlier in February. The drop continues to destabilize the bulls because if they don’t take precaution XRP could dive to levels close to $0.20, further jeopardizing the desire to rise $0.50 in the near future.