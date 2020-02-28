Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD battle between the bears and the bulls in full swing

- Bitcoin price losses push $10,000 farther in the rearview as the bears take over.
- Immediate support at $8,700 is key to recovery towards $10,000; without it, BTC/USD is staring towards another dive to $8,500.
Bitcoin price is still bearish despite attempts to push it towards $10,000. Volatility levels in the cryptocurrency market continue to mount especially for the major cryptos such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. The European session has kicked off in losses as sentiments remained unchanged. BTC/USD is trading at $8,704 following an adjustment from an intraday day high of $8.898.
BTC/USD daily chart
The Elliot Wave Oscillator has been stuck in a bearish session since February 13. The drop below the mean line almost represents the downtrend Bitcoin experienced last November going into December. However, the RSI shows that downward movements would from now on be limited. The indicator is currently horizontal at 40; hinting a possible sideways action in the near-term. Therefore, $8,700 could be the immediate support Bitcoin has been searching for to pull a reversal towards $10,000. However, if broken, BTC/USD bearish momentum could force the price back to the support at $8,500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD battle between the bears and the bulls in full swing
Bitcoin price is still bearish despite attempts to push it towards $10,000. Volatility levels in the cryptocurrency market continue to mount especially for the major cryptos such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD head-and-shoulders pattern breakout eyes $300
Ethereum price is once again trimming the accrued gains on the day after failing to break above the resistance at $235. The second-largest crypto by market capitalization has sunk to $230 support amid ...
Ripple Price Analysis: Second straight bullish session aims to take price back above $0.25.
XRP/USD retained control of the market for the second straight day. This Thursday, the price of XRP/USD went up from $0.2292 to $0.2387 and it has gone up further to $0.24 in the early hours of Friday.
LTC/USD re-enters the 20-day Bollinger Band following bullish action
LTC/USD managed to chart a second consecutive bullish day and re-entered the 20-day Bollinger Band. In the early hours of Friday, LTC/USD went up from $61.75 to $62 and is hovering above the green Ichimoku cloud. The MACD indicator shows sustained ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.