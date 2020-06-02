Bitcoin price shot above $10,000 for the first time since the first week of May. A day before halving, Bitcoin dumped massively to levels close to $8,000. Recovery had been lethargic in the last two weeks, with resistance first at $9,000 and later at $9,700. However, Monday’s breakout above $10,000 paved the way for a flash rally to $10,410 (June highs). In the last 12 hours, Bitcoin has retreated but defended the ground above $10,000.

Ripple’s XRP settled above $0.2100 amid strong bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2111. The coin has gained over 3% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day, moving within a short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility. The intraday high is registered at $0.2121, while the current intraday low is $0.2112. Ripple is now the third-largest cryptocurrency in the global cryptocurrency rating with the market capitalization of $9.3 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.7 billion.

ETC discovered a bug that led to desynchronization of Parity Ethereum with ETC blockchain. The team has released a hotfix and asks all OpenEthereum node operators using this software to update to the latest version. The owners of Core-geth nodes were not affected.