Bitcoin Price prediction: BTC/USD holds above $10,000 ahead of another breakout
Bitcoin price shot above $10,000 for the first time since the first week of May. A day before halving, Bitcoin dumped massively to levels close to $8,000. Recovery had been lethargic in the last two weeks, with resistance first at $9,000 and later at $9,700. However, Monday’s breakout above $10,000 paved the way for a flash rally to $10,410 (June highs). In the last 12 hours, Bitcoin has retreated but defended the ground above $10,000.
Ripple Chart Analysis: XRP/USD to target at daily SMA200, if $0.2100 holds
Ripple’s XRP settled above $0.2100 amid strong bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2111. The coin has gained over 3% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day, moving within a short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility. The intraday high is registered at $0.2121, while the current intraday low is $0.2112. Ripple is now the third-largest cryptocurrency in the global cryptocurrency rating with the market capitalization of $9.3 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.7 billion.
Ethereum Classic Update: ETC/USD has a potential to reach $8.00 if move above $7.00 is sustained
ETC discovered a bug that led to desynchronization of Parity Ethereum with ETC blockchain. The team has released a hotfix and asks all OpenEthereum node operators using this software to update to the latest version. The owners of Core-geth nodes were not affected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD breaks free from a triangle pattern
Bitcoin (BTC) settled at $10,125 after a head-spinning rally to $10,412 during late hours on Monday. The first digital asset has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis, though it is mostly unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday.
XRP/USD to target at daily SMA200, if $0.2100 holds
Ripple’s XRP settled above $0.2100 amid strong bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2111.
ETH/USD vulnerable to the downside correction towards $247.00
Ethereum (ETH) has moved outside the recent range and hit the highest level since February 25 at $253.47. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $252.55 amid a strong bullish trend.
ETC/USD has a potential to reach $8.00 if move above $7.00 is sustained
ETC discovered a bug that led to desynchronization of Parity Ethereum with ETC blockchain. The team has released a hotfix and asks all OpenEthereum node operators using this software to update to the latest version.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.