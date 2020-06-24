Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 24 Jun

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD experiences bearish correction following bullish Monday

BTC/USD dropped from $9,689.84 to $9,640 this Tuesday as the bears stepped in to correct the market. This follows a heavily bullish Monday, wherein the price jumped up from $9,285, crossing over the downward trending line, SMA 50 and SMA 20, in the process.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops after losing momentum at the $0.19–level

XRP/USD dropped from $0.1895 to $0.1892 after losing momentum at the $0.19 level. The signal line is about to crossover the MACD line, showing an upcoming reversal in bearish market momentum. The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following five consecutive red sessions.

Ethereum Market Forecast: Research states that there’s only a 7% chance of ETH seeing a parabolic rise in 2020

Ethereum has been able to post some upwards momentum recently as buyers attempted to catalyze sufficient buying pressure to invalidate its recent weakness. Nevertheless, this attempt was faltered, and massive resistance just above ETH’s current price level may be unbeatable.