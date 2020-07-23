Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple , & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 23 Jul

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD breaks above $9,500, is the push to $10,000 finally here?

BTC/USD bulls have spiked the price up from $9,393.92 to $9,529.65 as Wednesday’s session came to a close. They will want to continue their momentum and push above the $9,700 and $9,785 resistance levels. If they manage to do so, then this may well be the rally that takes BTC/USD back into the much-desired $10,000-zone.

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD consolidates position above $0.20

XRP/USD has gone up from $0.2040 to $0.2044 so far this Thursday as the price looks to consolidate itself above $0.20-level. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels. If the bulls take charge, they have a clear path to $0.23.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD pumps taking down $260 barrier while $280 draws nigh

Ethereum price finally broke above the stubborn resistance at $245. The massive and impressive breakout came into the picture following a similar Bitcoin price action. The largest cryptocurrency stepped above $9,500 during the American session on Wednesday. ETH/USD followed closely bringing down several resistance levels including $250 and $260.