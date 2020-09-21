Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 21 Sep

Cryptocurrency market update: Major cryptos turn south toward the end of the week
Bitcoin rose above $11,000 on Saturday but lost its momentum after closing in on $11,200 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of July 21-August 18 uptrend) resistance. At the moment, BTC/USD is losing 2% on a daily basis at $10.863. On the down side, $10,800 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) aligns.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to hold above $0.25
Ripple (XRP/USD) rose above $0.2550 on Saturday but closed the day virtually unchanged at $0.2518. In Sunday's choppy market action, the pair edged lower and was last seen losing 0.85% on a daily basis at $0.2496. Ripple is up more than 3% on a weekly basis.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD pares majority of weekly gains, trades near $370
Ethereum (ETH/USD) fluctuated in a relatively tight range on Saturday and came in under strong selling pressure on Sunday. As of writing, the ETH/USD pair was down 4.15% on a daily basis at $369.35. ETH/USD is still up modestly for the week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
