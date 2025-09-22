Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 22 September

Ethereum (ETH) dropped 3% on Friday amid plans from developers to launch the Fusaka upgrade by year's end. Ethereum developers have set the year-end as the tentative date for its next major upgrade, Fusaka. Fusaka is Ethereum's next major protocol upgrade, consisting of 12 Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs). The upgrade features improvements that enhance data verification, optimize storage, increase the block gas limit, and improve smart contract execution.

Ripple's XRP price failed to maintain its upward momentum and declined by nearly 2% in the previous week. At the start of this week, on Monday, it continued its pullback, closing below the 50-day EMA and trading around $2.90. If XRP continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward its next daily support at $2.72.

Despite this price drop, Bitcoin institutional demand started the week on a positive note. Japanese investment firm Metaplanet announced on Monday that it has purchased an additional 5,419 BTC, bringing the total holding to 25,555 BTC. However, traders should still be cautious as the BTC daily chart below shows that it hovers around key support at $114,009, its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). A firm close below this support zone could extend further losses on BTC and the broader crypto market.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.