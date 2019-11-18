Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 18 Nov

Bitcoin price update: BTC/USD grinds towards two distinct breakout patterns

Bitcoin continues with the support shuttering movements on Friday last week. However, the weekend session experienced shallow recovery across the board. Bitcoin posted minor gains above $8,500. The prevailing trend is generally bearish with BTC trading at $8,448 after correction from $8,502 (intraday high).

Ripple price analysis: Falling wedge, the ingredient XRP/USD needs for a breakout above $0.30

The cryptocurrency market posted modest recovery moves over the weekend from a general perspective. However, selected assets like XRP remained depressed towards key support levels. For instance, attempts to push towards $0.30 failed short of $0.27.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD weekend recovery magic falters, target shifts to $180

Ethereum bulls joined the weekend tur of war tussle with the bears. Their efforts were rewarded by a significant recovery from $177 of Friday to levs within a whisker of $187. The push towards $190 lost strength on testing the barrier provided by the 61.8% Fib retracement level taken from the last swing high at $191.89 to a swing low of $177.16.